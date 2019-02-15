Man slaps driver in head after being knocked down by Lothian Bus in Leith

A bus driver was slapped by a pedestrian after hitting him with his vehicle in the Leith area of Edinburgh.

A number 22 bus struck a man after he walked across a pedestrian crossing into oncoming traffic on Great Junction Street around 4pm on Friday.

Eyewitnesses told the Evening News a red man was displayed on the lights when the pedestrian attempted to cross the road near the foot of Leith Walk.

READ MORE: Musselburgh dad tells of heartache as son’s ‘virus’ is actually brain tumour

READ MORE: Teenager ‘ruined’ blind woman’s life with rape attack in Midlothian graveyard

It is understood the Lothian Buses driver exited his vehicle to check if the man was injured.

The man then got up from the road and slapped the driver in the face before walking away from the scene.

READ MORE: Edinburgh bus driver slapped by pedestrian after hitting him with vehicle in Leith

READ MORE: Edinburgh sport clubs warn city council not to slash leisure budget The bus was subsequently emptied of all passengers and remains in the road. No passengers were injured.

A spokeswoman for Lothian said: “We can confirm one of our vehicles was involved in an incident today on Great Junction Street and we are fully assisting Police Scotland with their enquiries.”