Man killed in Fife crash mystery is named by police

A man found dead in a crashed vehicle on a Fife road has been named by police.

Shaun Smith (27) was found in a red Vauxhall Corsa in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident happened sometime between 1am and 5.45am on Sunday on the northbound carriageway, between Cluny and Kinglassie, half a mile south of the junction with the B921.

Police have appealed for the public’s help in finding out just what happened.

The driver of a Ford Transit van contacted police after finding a red Vauxhall Corsa had left the road and struck a tree.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Shaun’s family said: “Our hearts are broken by the sad fact that we have lost our beautiful boy Shaun.

“There are no words that we can say to take this pain away.

“He was a loving son, brother, father, grandson, cousin, uncle, nephew and friend and will be deeply missed by everyone.

“We’d now like to request that our privacy be respected while we grieve for Shaun.”

Sergeant Stephen Quinn from Fife’s Road Policing Unit said: “Once again, I would like to offer my deepest sympathies to Shaun’s family and we are continuing to provide them with all the support they require, while also conducting a thorough investigation into the full circumstances of this tragic incident.

“This collision occurred during the early hours of a Sunday morning, however, the road is a frequently used arterial route and other motorists may have relevant information or dash-cam footage that can assist with our inquiries.

“If you believe you may be able to aid our investigation then please contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Fife via 101 and quote incident number 997 of the 5th May.

Road Policing Officers closed the road for around eight hours while they conducted their investigation and are asking anyone who can assist their inquiries to come forward.

