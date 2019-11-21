Man in life-threatening condition in hospital after his car collided with a lorry in Fife

A man is in a life-threatening condition in hospital after his car collided with a lorry in Fife.

His red Vauxhall Astra and a white Volvo vehicle were involved in a crash at about 5.20pm on Wednesday on the A92 Thornton bypass between the Bankhead and Redhouse roundabouts.

The 41-year-old was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where he is being treated for his life-threatening injuries.

The road did not reopen until the early hours of Thursday morning.

Sergeant Ewan Pearce said: "We are asking for anyone who witnessed the crash, or was driving through the area around the time, to come forward with any information they have which could help our inquiries.

"Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2547 of 20 November."