Man in hospital after two-car crash

A man has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash on a Fife road.
The incident happened at around 11.45am on the A917, between Anstruther and Crail.
Police say initial reports of a tractor being involved were incorrect.
A Police Scotland spokeperson confirmed that they had been called to the incident near Crail shortly before 12pm today.
The driver of a Kia Picanto was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.
The spokesperson said that a car had been blocking the road and that recovery has been arranged.
