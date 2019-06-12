Man in hospital after Fife motorbike crash

A man was taken to hospital last night after a crash which saw him come off his motorbike.

The biker was taken to Victoria hospital after the incident on the A912 between Strathmiglo and Falkland at around 8.30pm.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the situation.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at around 8.30pm to the A912 between Falkland and Strathmiglo after reports of a man coming off his bike, and ambulance services were in attendance.

“The road was closed in both directions.

“The man was taken to Victoria Hospital.”

It is not thought that the biker was seriously injured.

