Man from Edinburgh dies after crash in Northumberland

Police in the North of England are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a motorcyclist from Edinburgh was killed following a crash in Northumberland.

Jamie Robert George Paterson, aged 30, suffered fatal injuries following the collision between his Kawasaki motorcycle around 12pm yesterday on the A697 near the Scottish border.

The incident took place near to the ‘Blue Bell’ pub in the village of Crookham in Berwick-upon-Tweed.

The A697 was closed for several hours.

A police statement read: “Enquiries into the incident are ongoing but police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area and has dash cam footage to call 101 quoting reference number 467 15/04/18.”