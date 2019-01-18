Man dies following five vehicle crash in Moray

Have your say

A man has died following a five-vehicle crash on the A96.

The collision happened on the A96, Forres to Elgin Road, near Forres Enterprise Park in Moray at around 5pm on Thursday.

Police said a 61-year-old man was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he died.

Three males were taken to Dr’s Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for treatment, with their ages not known.

Sergeant Scott Deans, of the Road Policing Department, said: “Our thoughts at this difficult time remain with those involved.

“Our investigations continue and, in order to help piece together exactly what happened, I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision and who hasn’t yet come forward to contact police on 101 and quote incident number 2837 of 17/01/2019.”