Man dies and woman critically injured after road crash near Loch Lomond

A man has died and a woman has been left fighting for her life after a crash with a bus near Loch Lomond

The incident happened on the A82 between Arden and Luss, Alexandria, in Argyll and Bute.

A grey VW Golf, which had just emerged from the A817, collided with a white single decker bus which was travelling north at about 2pm on Friday.

The 42-year-old driver of the car died at the scene.

A 28-year-old female passenger in the car suffered serious head injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Medical staff at the hospital described her condition as critical.

Constable Karen McCann, of Dumbarton road policing department, said: “A number of people stopped to assist at the crash and we have spoken to a number of people travelling behind the bus at the time, however we are keen to hear from witnesses, or indeed anyone with dash-cam footage, who were travelling south towards Dumbarton and who saw the crash take place.”

The 54-year-old bus driver was not injured and neither were any of the 18 passengers on board.

Those with information have been asked to contact police at Dumbarton police office via 101 quoting incident number 1975/15/06/18.