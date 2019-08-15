Man dies after falling from Clackmannanshire Bridge

Have your say

A man has died after falling from the Clackmannanshire Bridge today.

Emergency services were called to the bridge about 2:30pm after concerns were raised for a person.

Police confirmed a man had died after falling into the Forth.

The bridge was temporarily closed in both directions, but has since re-opened.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called at 2:30pm following a report of concern for a person who had fallen from the bridge.

“A man was recovered from the water, but was sadly pronounced dead by paramedics and his family have been informed.

“The bridge has now fully reopened.”