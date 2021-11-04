The incident happened at around 7.20 this morning with a 55-year-old having died as a result of the incident.

He was pronounced dead at the scene with officers confirming that his next of kin have been informed.

Early reports suggested that the lorry was carrying livestock however, it is now understood that the lorry was transporting bags of potatoes.

The incident happened just off the M90

A road closure remains in place and enquiries are currently ongoing.

Officers are asking for any witnesses with any information or dash cam footage to please contact police via 101 quoting 0396 of 4 November.

Traffic Scotland said the incident had closed the slip road from the Craigend junction to the Broxden Roundabout.