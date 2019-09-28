Man, 86, killed after car hits wall in Stirling

A pensioner has died after his car crashed into a wall in Stirling.

The incident happened on the A872 Stirling to Dennyloanhead Road, at the junction with the Pirnhall Road East, Pirnhall, at around 5:14pm on Friday.

Police said a white Suzuki Baleno left the road and hit a wall.

Emergency services attended and the 86-year-old driver was removed from the vehicle and taken to Forth Valley Hospital by ambulance.

He died later that evening.

Sergeant David Marr, from Road Policing, at Stirling said "Inquiries into the cause of this collision are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed it to get in touch with us here at Stirling on the 101 number.

"I am also asking for anyone who may have seen the white-coloured Suzuki Baleno car in the Dunipace or Pirnhall areas, or who may have captured footage the vehicle on their dash-cam prior to, or at the time of the collision, to get in touch."

The road was closed at the scene for an investigation to take place and was reopened at 11pm.