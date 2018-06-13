Man, 72, dies in A9 crash with HGV

Have your say

A man has died in a road collision on the A9 in Perthshire.

The crash happened at around 12.50pm on Tuesday at Balhaddie.

It involved a Mercedes E Class car which police say collided with an HGV, before hitting a Vauxhall Astra.

A 72-year-old front-seat passenger in the Mercedes was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 71-year-old driver was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he remains in a serious condition.

The road was closed for around six hours while police conducted inquiries.

Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died as a result of this collision and Police Scotland will continue to provide them with all the support and assistance they require.

“As part of our ongoing investigation, we are keen to speak with any motorists who were on the A9 on Tuesday afternoon and witnessed what happened.

“I am particularly keen to hear from drivers with dashcam footage who may have recorded the collision.

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101.