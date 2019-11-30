Man, 25, dies after two-car horror crash in Highlands

A 25-year-old man has died following a crash on the A9 in the Highlands.

The collision, which took place at around 5:10pm on Friday, involved a grey Peugeot 208 and a grey Ford Edge near Alness Point.

Police confirmed the man who was driving the Peugeot died following the crash.

A man and a woman who were in the Ford car are said to have sustained minor injuries.

Police have appealed for information.

Sergeant Alan Henderson of the Road Policing Unit in Dingwall said: "Our thoughts are very much with the man's family and all those affected by this tragic incident.

"An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing and I urge anyone who either saw what happened, or saw either vehicle in the lead-up to the collision, to please get in touch as soon as possible.

"Dash-cam footage in particular would be extremely helpful."