Man, 20, hospitalised after car hits telegraph pole and lands on roof in Ayrshire

A 20-year-old man has been injured after a car he was in left the road and struck a telegraph pole in Ayrshire.

The vehicle was being driven southbound on the B705 Sorn Road towards Auchinleck when it left the road, at about 4:20pm on Monday, December 30th. Police are now appealing to the public for information about the collision.

Emergency services were called and a 20-year-old passenger was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries.

The 24-year-old male driver was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and later released.

Sergeant Ian Thornton, of Ayrshire Road Policing, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash to contact us. In particular, if you have a dash cam, please check your footage as it could have captured footage which could assist us in our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2605 of 30 December.