Man, 20, dies after car crashes into property in Coatbridge

A man has died in a horror crash after his car left the road and smashed into a housing complex.

The incident happened at around 4.45am on Friday when the Citroen struck a residential property on Newlands Street, Coatbridge.

The property contained four flats for the elderly and OAP residents were evacuated after the crash, the Evening Times reported.

The man, who was driving the vehicle along Hozier Street, was taken to hospital but he died a short time later. His family have been informed.

Sergeant Stuart Bell said: “Officers are currently checking CCTV and making door-to-door inquiries in the area, however we are appealing for anyone who may have seen the car prior to the incident taking place to get in contact with us.

“Anyone with information should contact police via 101, quoting incident number 0620 of Friday December 28.”

The building has been cordoned-off as a precaution.