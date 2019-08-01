Major Edinburgh rail disruption after Caledonian Sleeper train breaks down

Have your say

Major commuter rail disruption was caused today by a Caledonian Sleeper train breaking down in eastern Edinburgh.

The incident delayed or cancelled about a dozen ScotRail trains, including services workers heading into the capital on the Borders Railway from Tweedbank.

A ScotRail spokesman said: "Our services between Edinburgh and North Berwick/Tweedbank were subject to delay and alterations from around 7:30am until around 9:30am.

"Our services have begun to return to normal.

"To keep people moving, we had an agreement in place with selected Borders buses (X95 and X62) and Lothian buses between Edinburgh and Prestonpans.

"For customers in travelling to/from Longniddry, Drem and North Berwick, we arranged replacement buses."