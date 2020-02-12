Major delays to travel in Scotland after heavy snowfall

Have your say

Snow and icy conditions are expected to continue across the country today as a yellow warning is still in place.

People wishing to drive or use public transport are advised to check the conditions before they travel.

Scotland has been battered by storm Ciara and is bracing itself for more extreme weather as warnings for high winds and rain have been issued for the rest of the week.

Train services across the country have been disrupted after high winds and snow caused cancellations and delays.

Road:

- M90 Queensferry Crossing - remains closed causing severe delays to traffic near Edinburgh

People wishing to drive or use public transport are advised to check the conditions before they travel picture: JPI Media/Social Media

- A74 between J15 Beattock and J16 Johnstonebridge - all lanes restricted Southbound following an RTC

Rail:

- Dumfries and Sanquhar - trains are unable to run between Kilmarnock & Dumfries due to a landslip.

- Glasgow Central and Crossmyloof - heavy rain has caused flooding on the railway and services are delayed by up to ten minutes between Glasgow Central and Barrhead / East Kilbride / Kilmarnock

- Glasgow Central to Carlisle via Dumfries - train services are facing delays of up to three hours due to landlsip - for more information visit here

READ MORE: Scottish schools close after storm brings snow and ice

More as we have it.

Storm Dennis is forecast to land on Saturday, and will bring extreme winds and heavy rain.

Steve Ramsdale, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office said: “Another spell of very wet and windy ​weather is expected for Saturday, although Storm Dennis is currently not expected to be as severe as Ciara disruption is still likely.

“Our confidence in the forecast means we have been able to issue severe weather warnings well in advance, giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm.

The Met Office is advising anyone who might be affected by the storm to keep an eye on forecasts in the coming days as things progress.