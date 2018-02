Have your say

There are lengthy queues on the M9 after a white saloon car caught fire on a stretch of the motorway near the Kelpies statues around 7.30am today

Fire crews are on sight and described the car as “well alight.”

Traffic was down to one lane eastbound as emergency services tackled the blaze with traffic slow in the other direction.

All lanes are now open but cars are queued back on to the M876 with westbound traffic backed up to junction five.