Major delays on M90 towards Edinburgh closed north of Inverkeithing after Army truck falls off lorry

Motorists heading from Fife to Edinburgh are facing major delays this afternoon after an Army truck fell off a lorry near Inverkeithing.

The incident happened on the M90 southbound road between junction 3 at Halbeath and junction 2 at Pitreavie, at about 12:40pm.

The road has been closed until the vehicle can be recovered and there is debris strewn across the road.

A police spokeswoman said the flatbed trailer carrying the truck overturned. She said there are no injuries but traffic is being diverted at the junction 3 slip road.