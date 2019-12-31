Major delays after two-car crash at busy Edinburgh junction

Have your say

Debris strewn across Milton Road East in Joppa

DELAYS are being reported after a two-car smash on a major route into Edinburgh this morning.

Police were called to Milton Road East in Joppa at 10.40am at the junction with Edinburgh Road.

Debris from the vehicles was strewn across the carriageway but there were no reports of injuries.

A police spokeswoman said: "It doesn't appear to be serious or life-threatening.

"The vehicles are being removed and the council have been called to remove debris on the road."