M9 Motorway partially closed as police deal with traffic collision

POLICE Scotland have urged commuters to avoid certain areas of one of the country's busiest motorways following a morning traffic collision.

Officers remain on the scene on the M9 eastbound towards Edinburgh after the junction for M876 after a rush hour smash.

The M9 eastbound between Junctions six and eight remains closed following the incident this morning.

A further closure is also in place at the M876 junction seven leading to the M9.

Police have encouraged drivers to avoid the area in the meantime.

More to follow.

Traffic is set to be affected by the closure.

