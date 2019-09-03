M9 eastbound closed following early morning collision

Have your say

Police are urging commuters to avoid part of the M9 following a traffic collision this morning which has closed the road.

The incident on the eastbound carriageway just after the Larbert turn off, junction seven, happened at around 7.10am.

Officers remain on the scene and have closed the motorway eastbound between junctions six and eight.

There is also a closure on the M876 at junction seven leading to the M9.

A police spokesman said three vehicles had been involved in the incident – two cars and a van.

He added: “One male casualty has been taken to hospital.

“We have a full road closure between junctions six and eight and emergency services are still in attendance.”

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area for now.