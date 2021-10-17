M8: Two children critical after crash on M8 near Whitburn

Two children have been left critically injured after a crash on the M8 on Sunday morning.

By Rachel Mackie
Sunday, 17th October 2021, 5:14 pm
The accident happened around 9.50am and involved a brown Ford Focus and a black Volkswagen Golf.

The occupants of the Ford Focus – a man, a woman, and two children – were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, and the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People, with serious injuries. The children, aged 7 and 14, remain in critical condition.

The female driver of the Volkswagen Golf was taken to University Hospital Wishaw with serious injuries.

The road was closed until 2.35pm.

Sergeant Jennifer Forbes said: “We’re asking for anyone who witnessed the collision or has any potential dashcam footage of the cars involved to please come forward.“If you believe you can assist our investigation, please call 101, quoting incident 1158 of 17 October.”

