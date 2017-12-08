Search

M8 re-opened after overturned lorry

The overturned lorry on the M8, Picture: Ashley Mason
THOUSANDS of rush-hour commuters faced severe delays this evening after a lorry tipped over on the M8 as Storm Caroline lashed the Lothians.

The HGV overturned after hitting the central reservation shortly after 4pm, blocking the eastbound carriageway at Junction 3 near Bathgate.

Police and recovery vehicles were called while the driver of the truck escaped with minor injuries.

All lanes were re-opened by 6.30pm - but traffic remained heavy in the area.

Storm Caroline has plunged the region into subzero temperatures with winds of up to 116mph forecast.

Traffic was queueing on the M8 following the crash. Picture: Traffic Scotland

