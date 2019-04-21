M8 accident disrupts Easter Sunday traffic into Edinburgh

Have your say

A multi-vehicle crash on the M8 is caused delays for drivers coming into Edinburgh on Sunday afternoon.

One lane was closed around noon on the eastbound approach to the Hermiston Gait roundabout following the collision. Traffic Scotland said police were in attendance.

At 13:20, the accident was cleared and traffic started to return to normal levels.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured.

