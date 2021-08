A swan wondered out onto the M74 at around 6.30 am on Thursday, surprising drivers.

The feathered friend was spotted on the road near Junction Six on the hard shoulder and appeared to be trying to cross the road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M74: A swan has caused disruption on a Scottish motorway as it attempts to cross the road

Traffic Scotland warned drivers to exercise caution, and 15 minutes later, they reported that the swan had thankfully flown off.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.