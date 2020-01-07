Lucky escape for Edinburgh driver at accident hot spot two weeks before fatal M90 crash

Her car flipped after sliding out of control on the icy road surface.

A woman driver has revealed she miraculously escaped from a horrific crash at an accident hot spot which claimed the life of another motorist at the weekend.

Katie Bond believes herself lucky to be alive after her car flipped on the M90 just after Christmas.

An un-named man died following a collision on the M90 near Kelty in Fife late on Sunday night.

The incident is reported to have happened at around 11.05pm, on the northbound carriageway, approximately 1.5 miles north of Junction 4 near Kelty.

Corstorphine motorist Katie Bond, 23, believes that the tragedy happened on the same stretch of road that saw her escape with her life just a couple of weeks earlier.

Her car flipped after sliding out of control on the icy road surface during her daily commute between Edinburgh and Perth just before Christmas.

The damaged car.

Katie, who walked from her car without suffering any major injuries other than whiplash, cuts and bruising, said: “It could have been a lot worse. I am still suffering from a little bit of whiplash but have managed to get back to work.

“I go away travelling for ten months a week on Tuesday so I’m glad there was no long term damage done to myself.

“The accident itself happened on a stretch of road that was due to be resurfaced outside Edinburgh on the way to Perth and the police reiterated to me it was not my fault at all as I was not speeding, and although there was a ‘slippy road’ sign, there was no restricted speed limit.”

Michael Tomassi, an eye witness to the incident, said that Katie’s car “spun like a CD on its side” and “managed to land upright which was a miracle.”

He added: “I have been wondering why nothing has been done considering how many accidents have happened here recently.”

Icy Roads Warning

Katie wanted to tell her story after her lucky escape so that others driving on icy roads this winter would not suffer from similar incidents.

She added: “I don’t know if a restricted speed limit would have prevented the accident. It is to my knowledge that this particular stretch of road has had a number of incidents recently.”

A police spokesperson confirmed details of the weekend fatality on the same stretch of road. They said: “Officers were called around 7.10am on Monday, December 23 to the M90 near Kelty, following a single-car crash. The female driver of the car was conveyed to hospital with minor injuries.”

Police Scotland said that a silver Renault Grand Scenic struck the central reservation of the road and was subsequently struck by a Seat Leon, which was also travelling northbound.

The deceased was a front seat passenger in the Renault and was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment but he died as a result of his injuries. Inquiries are ongoing to establish his identity.

Inspector Greg Burns of the force’s Road Policing unit, said: “We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this collision and would urge anyone who can help to contact police.

“We would be interested in speaking to anyone who may have seen these vehicles on the road before the collision or who may have passed the scene immediately following the incident. Anyone who was on the M90 and using a dashcam is asked to review their footage and let us know if you have anything which could assist our investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 3379 of January 5, 2020.”