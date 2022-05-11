Lorry cab deployed as undercover weapon by Police Scotland to catch law-breaking motorists

The force announced on Wednesday it was deploying the lorry to enable officers to look into other vehicles from above.

It follows the introduction of a similar initiative by police in England and Wales seven years ago, which has been used in more than 30 counties.

Police Scotland had told The Scotsman in 2020 that it had “no plans” to follow suit.

The lorry cab enables officers to look down into cars and vans. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Officers said Operation Tramline had caught more than 100 motorists committing offences, including not wearing seatbelts and speeding, since being launched two weeks ago.

A total of 85 drivers have been reported for prosecution, including 47 for using mobile phones.

A further 36 drivers have been given warnings for various offences.

Those caught include a 23-year-old woman eating a bowl of cereal in the outside lane of the M90 while driving southbound over the Queensferry Crossing.

The unmarked police lorry cab. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

She was fined £100 and had three penalty points added to her licence.

Police Scotland said: “We wouldn’t have seen that if we hadn’t been in the unmarked truck in the elevated position looking down.”

A lorry driver on the Edinburgh City Bypass was fined £200 and given six penalty points for steering with his forearms while he had both hands on his mobile.

Police said he was “clearly not in control of his vehicle”.

Officers checking on a van driver from their undercover cab. Picture: Police Scotland

The force unveiled their new vehicle in South Queensferry on Wednesday.

Road policing officer Tom Aitken said: “We are always looking at ways to enhance our ability to investigate road traffic offences.

“The HGV enables officers to have a good view of drivers and what they are doing.

“It is another tool we are using to make Scotland’s roads safer.”

"It is just not smart eating as you are driving, it is downright dangerous.

“The same goes for using any mobile device and reading.

"Acting like this means you are distracted and therefore not in proper control of your vehicle.

"A split second lapse in concentration could result in a crash.