Lorries overturn on ferry at Cairnryan and spark major emergency response

Lorries have overturned on a ferry docked at Cairnryan in high winds, prompting a major emergency response.

Several ambulances were sent to the scene along with police, the fire and rescue service and the coastguard, after the vehicles shifted on board the ferry, causing damage.

No one is reported to have been injured in the incident, which happened at around 7.30am on Tuesday.

P&O Ferries said in a statement: “We can confirm that an incident took place on the European Causeway this morning.

“In extreme weather conditions, a number of vehicles have moved position on the decks causing damage onboard.

“All passengers and crew are safely accounted for, there are no reports of injuries and the emergency services are in attendance.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was requested at 7.32am on Tuesday December 18 to assist our emergency service partners with an ongoing incident involving vehicles upon a ferry berthed at Cairnryan Ferry Terminal, Wigtownshire.

“Operations control mobilised four fire engines to the scene and firefighters presently remain in attendance.”

