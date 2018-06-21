Loganair likely to resume flights to isle of Skye

There is a 70/30 probability that flights to Skye will take off again within two years, Loganair has predicted.
Managing director Jonathan Hinkles said: “The Skye economy is a world apart from when the previous service ended 30 years ago.
READ MORE: Passenger flights at Prestwick Airport to end
“There is enough of a population base and it is far enough away.
“It’s sensible and feasible to look at.”
READ MORE: 4 hidden tourism gems on the Isle of Skye
Mr Hinkles said Skye was well above the four-hour minimum road or rail journey time required to make an air route sustainable.
He said aircraft similar to the 18-seat Twin Otter, which lands on the beach at Barra, would be suitable.
Any larger plane to Broadford “would require massive investment that’s not going to happen.”
Mr Hinkles said: “We’re doing a piece of work on this. There is a 70/30 probability of it happening in the next two years. It is more likely to happen than not.”
Loganair, which previously operated flights there from Glasgow, is part of a group with Highland Council examining the feasibility of restoring the air link.
Any service is likely to go out to tender as it would require Scottish Government support.