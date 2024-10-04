Watch: Pilot's eye view of Loganair flight landing on stunning Scottish beach

Alastair Dalton
By Alastair Dalton

Transport Correspondent

Published 4th Oct 2024, 16:45 GMT
Updated 4th Oct 2024, 16:47 GMT
Video shows a bucket list touchdown on the Hebridean isle

Footage of the world’s only scheduled flight to land on a beach dramatically illustrates why it has become a must-do trip for thousands of tourists a year.

Barra's beach runway hosts some 13,000 passengers a yearBarra's beach runway hosts some 13,000 passengers a year
Barra's beach runway hosts some 13,000 passengers a year | Stefan Auth/imageBROKER/Shutterstock

The video taken from the cockpit by Loganair shows one of its Twin Otter aircraft making the final approach to Traigh Mhor beach near the northern tip of Barra.

The plane can carry just 15 passengers on the twice-daily flights from Glasgow, which are increased to three on some busy summer days.

Passenger flights to the island by other airlines started in 1936, three years after the first air ambulance service. Some 13,000 people a year fly the route, which has featured several marriage proposals etched into the sand.

The two-mile long beach has a triangle of three runways, which are used depending on the wind direction.

