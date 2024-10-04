Watch: Pilot's eye view of Loganair flight landing on stunning Scottish beach

Video shows a bucket list touchdown on the Hebridean isle

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footage of the world’s only scheduled flight to land on a beach dramatically illustrates why it has become a must-do trip for thousands of tourists a year.

Barra's beach runway hosts some 13,000 passengers a year | Stefan Auth/imageBROKER/Shutterstock

The video taken from the cockpit by Loganair shows one of its Twin Otter aircraft making the final approach to Traigh Mhor beach near the northern tip of Barra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plane can carry just 15 passengers on the twice-daily flights from Glasgow, which are increased to three on some busy summer days.

Passenger flights to the island by other airlines started in 1936, three years after the first air ambulance service. Some 13,000 people a year fly the route, which has featured several marriage proposals etched into the sand.