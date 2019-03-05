Lockerbie factory opens today to build plastic roads

Have your say

Bottles and other plastic waste will be turned into road surfacing material at a factory in Lockerbie opening today.

Operator MacRebur said 1km of road would save 684,000 bottles or 1.8 million plastic bags from going to landfill.

Several Scottish councils are trialling the technology, including Edinburgh, and Dumfries and Galloway.

Tesco has resurfaced the car park of its Dumfries store using the plastic granules.

MacRebur said the granules were stronger and more durable than traditionally-used asphalt, so potholes were less likely.

They are mixed with an activator which makes binds the plastic together.

The firm, launched three years ago, previously used plastic processed by waster companies.

The new factory will create 12 jobs.

It said its mix enabled the bitumen used to produce asphalt "to be extended and enhanced, reducing the amount of fossil fuel used".

Every tonne contains the equivalent of some 76,000 bottles or 200,000 plastic bags.

MacRebur chief executive Toby McCartney said: “The opening of our first factory is an important milestone in our mission to tackle two issues – plastic waste and potholed roads.

“Our technology means we can not only help solve the problem of plastic waste but also produce roads that cope better with changes in the weather, reducing cracks and potholes.

“That’s because our roads are more flexible thanks to the properties of the plastic used in them.

"So although a MacRebur road looks the same as any other, it has improved strength and durability.

“Our ultimate aim is for local rubbish to be used in local roads.

"MacRebur factories will help us achieve this by allowing waste plastic to be processed and mixed with our additive for use in asphalt.

“Our technology also means there are no plastic microbeads present in the mix.

"We can even recycle the road at the end of its lifespan, creating a circular economy that is sustainable and cost effective.”

The mix is also being trialled in Aberdeenshire, Ayrshire and Glasgow,

It has been used in Australia and several areas of England, including Cumbria and Yorkshire, over the last two years.

Mr McCartney said the factory provided a blueprint for other factories which MacRebur was seeking to license in the UK and abroad.

Agreements for the first two in eastern Europe have been signed.