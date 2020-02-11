Live webcam images show the Queensferry Crossing looking eerily deserted after closure due to extreme weather

It is not yet known when the bridge will reopen to traffic

As more sleet and snow is expected to batter the Capital, the Queensferry Crossing is set to remain shut in both directions during peak hour on Tuesday morning due to the risk of falling ice and snow from bridge cables as the aftermath of Storm Ciara continues to cause traffic chaos.

The Queensferry Crossing remains closed today (Pic: Traffic Scotland)

The £1.35 billion bridge initially shut so manual inspections could be carried out around 8:30pm on Monday.

Motorists this morning were warned to brace for major disruption, with a 34-mile diversion required for those travelling by car between Fife and Edinburgh which has made the usually busy crossing eerily empty.

Traffic Scotland's live webcams show this morning the bridge looking eerily deserted after at least eight motorists were struck with falling ice and snow yesterday.

Falling snow and ice caused the bridge to close last night

Blizzard conditions are set to continue throughout the day with heavy snow showers to hit this afternoon.

The roads which are usually busy at this time are empty

Fife motorists must make a 34 mile diversion