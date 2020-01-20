Leven Cars Group: 101 jobs saved after sale of Kia, Suzuki, Mitsubishi, Rolls-Royce and Aston Martin dealerships in Edinburgh

It comes after the sale of the Kia, Suzuki and Mitsubishi franchises was announced earlier this evening.

A total of 101 jobs have been saved in Edinburgh after a deal was reached to buy the Kia, Suzuki, Mitsubishi, Rolls-Royce and Aston Martin franchises from the collapsed Leven Motor Company dealership.

Earlier this month it emerged that 140 staff at the business were facing an uncertain future after it entered administration.

But on Monday evening, Vertu Motors PLC chief executive Robert Forrester announced that a deal has been reached over the sale of the Kia, Suzuki and Mitsubishi parts of the business.

Speaking to the Evening News, he said it would mean 60 jobs being saved in the Sighthill area of the Capital.

And late on Monday night it emerged that Grange Motors (Brentwood) Limited, Cambria, has acquired the Rolls-Royce and Aston Martin businesses which operate from the city's Corstorphine Road and Bankhead Drive.

It means the sale of the remaining parts of Leven Cars Group will safeguard 101 of the 139 jobs which were at risk.

Both deals follow last week's closure of Leven Cars Group’s Kia and Suzuki dealerships in Selkirk. All 23 employees have been made redundant.

The Joint Administrators continue to ensure that those employees affected by redundancy receive the best support possible.

Joint Administrator, Stuart Robb, said: "We are pleased to confirm the sale of the remaining parts of Leven Cars Group. Being able to secure a sale and save so many jobs in such a short timescale is testament to everyone involved, in particular the employees who have been extremely patient and understanding throughout the sale process.

"We would like to thank them for their support over the past two weeks and wish them every success in their new roles."

Business to be 'up and running' in days

In a twitter post on Monday night, Mr Forrester announced that the Edinburgh Kia, Suzuki and Mitsubishi franchises had been bought from the administrators of Leven Motor Co and said this would help expand the brand of Macklin Motors, a subsidiary of Vertu Motors.

Speaking later, he said: "From our perspective it will be a couple of days to get the business back up and running and get everyone in and set up the IT - but hopefully we'll be up and running on Thursday or Friday.

"We'll be going to see those 60 people and have a welcome evening and make sure everyone understands the company that bought them but, more than anything, it's just a genuine sense of relief."

There have been a limited number of redundancies in Edinburgh but mainly central function roles.

Mr Forrester also revealed that his company plans to invest in a brand new facility at Newbridge within the next couple of years, having acquired land there about three years ago.

He said he hopes to grow the business along with his company's other Hyundai sites in Seafield Road and Sighthill.