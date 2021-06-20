The 13-year-old was struck by a train on the tracks at Laurieston, between Falkirk Grahamston and Linlithgow, West Lothian, at about 9.45pm on Friday night.

Emergency services were called but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said the boy’s family have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

He added: “The boy’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Disruption to services on the train line where the boy was hit lasted for about three hours.

ScotRail tweeted about the incident, alerting passengers to train delays.

At the time, a ScotRail spokesman said: “Unfortunately, we've had reports of a person being struck by a train between Falkirk Grahamston and Linlithgow.

"Lines have now reopened. Disruption is expected until 12.30am.”

Samaritans are available to anyong having a difficult time on 116 123.

They are always there to listen: https://bit.ly/3zENHz6.

