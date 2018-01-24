Landslips and flooding causes major ScotRail disruption

Have your say

A landslip has closed the main Edinburgh-Glasgow line - hours after it was shut by flooding.

The rockfall at Winchburgh in West Lothian followed high water levels under a bridge between Linlithgow and Winchburgh earlier halting trains.

The ScotRail Alliance with Network Rail said half-hourly buses were replacing trains between Linlithgow and Edinburgh Park.

Trains between Linlithgow and Glasgow Queen Street have been reduced to half hourly.

Dunblane-Edinburgh services have been replaced by an hourly shuttle bus.

Disruption is expected to continue for the rest of the day.

The ScotRail train caught in a landslip near Glenfinnan. Picture: Network Rail

ScotRail tweeted: "Engineers are on site assessing the damage and putting plans in place to reopen the railway.

"Embankment needs to be inspected also to ensure it's safe to run trains.

"More than just shifting a few rocks involved."

ScotRail urged Edinburgh-Glasgow passengers top use one of the three other lines between the cities instead, including via Shotts and Carstairs.

There was also disruption on a fourth Edinburgh-Glasgow route via Airdrie because of flooding between Bathgate and Livingston North.

A pump failed after water engulfed tracks at Starlaw, with disruption expected until 3pm.

Transport minister Humza Yousaf tweeted: "It should be noted that safety is the main issue here.

"Simply a matter that cannot and will not be compromised on.

"As the picture demonstrates, landslips present a very real danger to our rail services.

"Plan will be to inform people before the evening peak of service disruptions."

However, passengers expressed anger at the lack of information from ScotRail.

Máire Dobbin‏ tweeted: "A bit of communication from @ScotRail in Linlithgow this morning would’ve been helpful, it was absolute chaos!"

Sports event manager Susan Murrin tweeted: "I was on the 0730 from Ed-Queen St this morn. No news for ages as we sat between Ed Park & Linlithgow.

"Train sent back to Ed and then no info to say that services were now being diverted.

"On the same train for 2h45 mins - minimal info and no contact with on train staff."

Elsewhere, a landslip at Kirkconnel in Dumfries and Galloway overnight shut the line between Kilmarnock and Dumfries.

Meantime, the Fort William-Mallaig line is expected to stay closed until next Monday after a landslip between Lochailort and Glenfinnan on Monday.



A ScotRail Alliance spokesman said: “Due to flooding in the Linlithgow and Bathgate areas, which has caused signalling faults, services between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street are disrupted.

"Our engineers are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.



“We apologise to customers for any disruption to their morning."

