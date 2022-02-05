The flooding was reported by Traffic Scotland at around 1.20pm on Saturday.

Lane three of the M8 west bound at junction 19 and junction 20 was closed as a result of conditions at the Kingston Bridge Western approach.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the hazard has now been cleared.

Flooding at the Kingston Bridge western approach has caused M8 road closures (Photo: Glasgow Motorway Archive).

Traffic Scotland urged motorists to ‘approach with care’ and ‘drive safe’.

The flooding comes following yellow weathering warnings of snow and ice in the Strathclyde region.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.