Kingston Bridge: Hazard now cleared after M8 partially closed due to flooding

Part of the M8 in Glasgow was closed due to flooding at the Kingston Bridge.

By Hannah Brown
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 1:45 pm
Updated Saturday, 5th February 2022, 3:37 pm

The flooding was reported by Traffic Scotland at around 1.20pm on Saturday.

Lane three of the M8 west bound at junction 19 and junction 20 was closed as a result of conditions at the Kingston Bridge Western approach.

However, the hazard has now been cleared.

Flooding at the Kingston Bridge western approach has caused M8 road closures (Photo: Glasgow Motorway Archive).

Traffic Scotland urged motorists to ‘approach with care’ and ‘drive safe’.

The flooding comes following yellow weathering warnings of snow and ice in the Strathclyde region.

