The flooding was reported by Traffic Scotland at around 1.20pm on Saturday.
Lane three of the M8 west bound at junction 19 and junction 20 was closed as a result of conditions at the Kingston Bridge Western approach.
However, the hazard has now been cleared.
Traffic Scotland urged motorists to ‘approach with care’ and ‘drive safe’.
The flooding comes following yellow weathering warnings of snow and ice in the Strathclyde region.