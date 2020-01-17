Jet2 launches new Glasgow routes to Costa de Almeria and Krakow

Have your say

Jet2 today announced new Glasgow routes to Costa de Almeria and Krakow plus 13 extra flights a week on other routes from the city this summer.

The airline will also base eight aircraft in Scotland's biggest city this summer.

The extra flights are to the Balearics, Canaries, Turkey, Greece, Spain, Bulgaria and Portugal between mid-June and mid-July.

Palma, Majorca flights will be increased by two to 13 a week

Menorca will go up one to three.

Tenerife increases by one to up to seven.

Fuerteventura goes up one to up to three.

Malaga gets one extra, to total up to seven.

Alicante is up one to ten.

Corfu is doubled to two.

Crete (Heraklion) is up one to four.

Dalaman goes up one to six.

Antalya gets a fifth weekly flight.

Faro is up one to seven.

Bourgas in Bulgaria is doubled to two.

