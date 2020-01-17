Jet2 announces new Glasgow routes to Costa de Almeria and Krakow

Have your say

Jet2 today announced new Glasgow routes to Costa de Almeria and Krakow plus up to 13 extra flights a week on other routes from the city this summer.

The airline will also base an eighth aircraft in Scotland's biggest city this summer with capacity being increased by 30 per cent to 1.3 million seats.



That will be the most Glasgow-based aircraft of any airline except Loganair.

The new routes brings Jet2's total from Glasgow to 34, with up to 220 flights a week.

The new flight to Costa de Almeria in Spain will operate on Sundays between May and the end of October.

Twice weekly services to Krakow will go on Mondays and Fridays.

The expansion will come as a second major boost to the struggling airport in a week following The Scotsman's revelation that Emirates would fly the world's largest passenger plane year-round to Dubai.

Glasgow, which does not publish its passenger figures, was down 8.7 per cent to 8.9m in the year to last November, according to the Civil Aviation Authority.

The extra flights are to the Balearics, Canaries, Turkey, Greece, Spain, Bulgaria and Portugal between mid-June and mid-July.

Palma, Majorca flights will be increased by two to up to 13 a week

Menorca will go up one to up to three.

Tenerife increases by one to up to seven.

Fuerteventura goes up one to up to three.

Malaga gets one extra, to total up to seven.

Alicante is up one to up to ten.

Corfu is doubled to two.

Crete (Heraklion) is up one to up to four.

Dalaman goes up one to up to six.

Antalya gets an extra weekly flight, taking it up to five.

Faro is up one to up to seven.

Bourgas in Bulgaria is doubled to two.

Jet2 chief executive Steve Heapy said: “This expanded programme has come in response to the continued demand for our award-winning flights and holidays from customers in Glasgow and Scotland.

"Over 300,000 additional seats, additional aircraft, and two brand new destinations represents significant growth at Glasgow Airport

Glasgow Airport managing director Mark Johnston said: “Jet2.com’s decision to introduce an additional aircraft during our peak season is tremendous.

"There continues to be huge demand for our most popular sun destinations and the 20,000 extra seats this aircraft brings will be welcome news for our customers looking to book their summer 2020 holidays.”