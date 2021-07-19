The Island Sky berthed at Lerwick Harbour on Monday morning after arriving in Shetland waters yesterday.

The vessel’s arrival comes as Covid restrictions ease and the reopening of the country's ports to cruise ships on UK-only sailings can go ahead.

Island Sky berthing in Lerwick Harbour on 19 July picture: Jim Mullay

It is understood passengers coming ashore at Lerwick are to travel in “bubbles” of up to 15 people, and that all passengers on the ship are double vaccinated.

Chief executive Captain Calum Grains told Shetland News: “We’ve been working through the many steps required with all interested parties to ensure that Covid measures are in place to protect everyone involved during cruise ship visits.

“These measures meet official requirements and complement the comprehensive steps taken by cruise operators which set some of the highest standards seen in the tourism industry.”

Island Sky is said to be the first cruise ship to visit Scotland since the start of the pandemic.

