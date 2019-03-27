Inverness and Dundee airports to ground flights in pay dispute

Flights at seven Scottish airports including Inverness and Dundee will be grounded next month because of an air traffic controllers strike over pay.

The 24-hour shutdown on 26 April will also affect Benbecula, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Sumburgh and Wick.

But Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) warned passengers that disruption could start from Monday when a work to rule by air traffic control officers is due to start.

A Hial spokesman said: "To allow our passengers to plan, we are progressing on the assumption the strike action will go ahead and the airports will close to air traffic for the 24 hour period on 26 April.

"Air traffic control officers are undertaking industrial action to support their claim for a double-digit wage increase in 2018/19 or a long-term commitment to above inflation pay awards.

"The evidence provided in the analysis of air traffic controller pay at non-Hial airports that [union] Prospect jointly undertook with Hial did not support a double digit wage award.

"Hial have scheduled a meeting with Prospect and the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (ACAS) on 9 April, 2019 in a bid to reach a mutually agreeable solution to resolve the ATCO pay dispute.

"As this date falls after 1 April, the work to rule due to start on that day will come into effect.

"We anticipate there will be some disruption as a result of the work to rule and apologise in advance for the inconvenience this may cause.

"We continue to work closely with our airlines to minimise potential disruption wherever possible.

Hial said passengers should check its website for information during the action period at https://www.hial.co.uk/hial-group/air-traffic-control-dispute/