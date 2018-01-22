In pictures: Train derails in Scottish Highlands after landslide

Have your say

A landslip has caused a train to derail in the Scottish Highlands - causing travel chaos.

Passengers were left stranded after the train struck severe mud on the track between Arisaig and Glenfinnan, Lochaber, at around 6.50am this morning (Mon).

ScotRail say five passengers were onboard the train, but no one was injured.

Services between Glasgow Queen Street and Mallaig will be disrupted for the rest of the day and trains between Fort William and Mallaig will not run for the remainder of today.

The rail company say alternative transport has been arranged and commuters are advised to check for updates online.

ScotRail said: “Track and fleet engineers are on site working hard to clear the railway ASAP.”

And Network Rail took to social media to say: “Specialist engineers are on-site working to assess the damage caused by the landslip at Glenfinnan and put plans in place to reopen the railway.”