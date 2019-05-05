‘I can’t AFFORD a new car’: Edinburgh reacts to Low Emission Zone proposals

They are radical plans that have got the city talking.

City council chiefs are keen to ban the most polluting cars from the whole of Edinburgh by extending the planned low emission zone (LEZ) in the city centre - to the entire Capital.

Traffic on St John's Road. Picture: TSPL

Broadly speaking, diesel cars registered after September 2014 will comply with the new rules, along with petrol cars dating back to January 2005. The rest will not.

Social media has been awash with comments...

Maddie Lyons: “I can’t AFFORD a new car! So am I to be penalised and prevented from visiting family/friends, going shopping or attending important appointments?”

James Borwick: “What about the folk that need to drive in for work, that can’t afford new cars. People have jobs that can’t rely on buses getting them in.”

Nicola Harrison: “So what if u live in the city & have an older car but can’t afford a newer one?”

Lynne Hainsworth: “I bought a diesel because the govt encouraged me to do so, now I’m being penalised for taking that advice.”

Kate Heatly: “Thought Edinburgh voted against congestion charge is this not it in an other disguise????”

Murray Clark: “Even when I had very little money I managed to afford a £4 return each day from Winchburgh, all the buses in town are like £1.70 each, get a grip.”

Luis Alexandre Costa: “All of Edinburgh is kind of extreme. But from the city centre I’m all for it!”

Jacqueline Dickson: “Well you’d better put on a better bus service to allow folks to get to work on time especially for those who live outwith Edinburgh.”

Fraser Nickerson: “That will be an end of vans in the town centre then? Good luck to anyone wanting works done!”

Evelyn Kenny: “About time too!!!!! It’s really bad and glad something is being done about it yay to the council for once!!”

Steven Robertson: “The rich people will be fine, as ever, as they can afford new cars as well as paying any fines or fees.”

