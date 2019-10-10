Hundreds face holiday misery as operator Flylolo cancels flights from Glasgow

More than 900 people have been hit by flight cancellations by operator FlyLoLo at Glasgow Airport this weekend.

The airport said four flights - three to Tenerife and one to Lanzarote - with around 230 passengers booked on each would no longer go ahead.

The flights affected are the 8.30am departure on Friday to Tenerife South Airport, as well as the 7am and 6.10pm on Saturday departures to the same airport.

The 9am flight to Arrecife airport in Lanzarote is also cancelled.

A Glasgow Airport spokesman said: "We were made aware tonight that flights planned by operator FlyLoLo to Tenerife South and Arrecife in Lanzarote this weekend will not go ahead.

"We would ask all FlyLoLo passengers affected not to travel to the airport and to contact the operator direct on 08444 720737 for further information."

Furious passengers took to Twitter to take aim at the company, which bills itself as a ""flight operator specialising in 'peak season only' flights, catering for individuals and families who require flights during school holidays."

One wrote: "DO NOT USE @Flylolo !! Less than 48 HOURS before our flight to Tenerife we’ve received a shocking email that our flight is ‘likely’ to be cancelled. Being left out to dry with no correspondence since."