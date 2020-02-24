Huge tailbacks on Edinburgh bypass after vehicle fire

Have your say

Motorists are to expect delays of up to 55 minutes due to a vehicle fire on a busy road.

The incident happened on the A720 eastbound just after Baberton at about 1.30pm today.

Lanes one and two were closed while emergency services dealt with the fire.

All lanes are now running, but traffic is queuing back to the M8 and drivers are to expect delays of up to 55 minutes.

Traffic Scotland posted on twitter: "Vehicle fire, please take care as there is plenty of smoke. All lanes are now running. Traffic is queuing back onto the #M8 - delays approx 55 mins."

