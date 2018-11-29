Huge search for missing Scots couple after car found washed up

A HUGE land, sea and air search is ongoing for an elderly couple after their car was found washed up on beach near Scotland’s most southernly point at Drummore.

The couple Jim and Susan Kenneavy who are believed to be in their 70s have not been seen since Wednesday and have not been in touch with family members.

Police fear that their car may have been washed into the sea from the coastal road at Drummer which was closed several times on Wednesday and overnight because of the huge seas and waves which flooded the road.

The car was found at the bottom of an embankment around 7.30am by a workmen who were out to clear the road. The couple who live in Drummore village are well-known locally.

Inspector Craig Nicolson said the Grey Ford Kuga, registration SJ15UKX was found washed up on Drummore beach around 7:30am and the couple were not at home and have not made any contact with family members.

Inspector Craig Nicolson added “We are very worried about Mr and Mrs Kenneavy. We know the Drummore coastal road was closed last night due to coastal flooding, but I would ask anyone that seen the vehicle or the knows the whereabouts of the couple to contact Police Scotland.”