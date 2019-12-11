Hours of disruption expected at Edinburgh Waverley as numerous trains cancelled or delayed due to overhead wire damage

Have your say

The disruption is likely to last into the evening.

Commuters heading in and out of Edinburgh Waverley are being warned of severe disruption to their journeys due to damaged overhead power cables.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) are reporting that damage to the overhead wires at Drem in East Lothian is causing disruption, which is likely to last until 7pm.

Train services running between between Edinburgh and Dunbar and North Berwick may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

LNER are advising commuters they can use tickets on Avanti West Coast and TransPennine Express services via any reasonable route.

Rail replacement coaches have been requested to run between Edinburgh and Dunbar.

Passengers queue for the information desk at Edinburgh Waverley this afternoon

Ticket acceptance is in place with the following services via any reasonable route:

Avanti West Coast

London North Eastern Railway

Transpennine Express

Northern

East Midlands Railway

ScotRail between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh

ScotRail passengers may use thier tickets on Lothian Buses services 26, 30, 44, 45 and Perrymans Buses service 253 to complete their journey.

