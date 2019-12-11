Hours of disruption at Edinburgh Waverley as numerous trains cancelled or delayed due to overhead wire damage

Have your say

The disruption has lasted into the evening.

Rail commuters heading in and out of Edinburgh Waverley faced severe disruption to their journeys today due to damaged overhead power cables.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) reported that damage to the overhead wires at Drem in East Lothian caused disruption.

Train services running between between Edinburgh and Dunbar and North Berwick were cancelled, delayed or revised.

ScotRail posted an update on social media at about 7pm to say services between Edinburgh and North Berwick are returning to normal, with services between the Capital and Dunbar remaining suspended.

LNER advised commuters they could use tickets on Avanti West Coast and TransPennine Express services via any reasonable route.

Passengers queue for the information desk at Edinburgh Waverley this afternoon

Rail replacement coaches were requested to run between Edinburgh and Dunbar.

Ticket acceptance has been put in place with the following services via any reasonable route:

Avanti West Coast

London North Eastern Railway

The disruption is likely to last into the evening.

Transpennine Express

Northern

East Midlands Railway

ScotRail between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh

ScotRail passengers may use thier tickets on Lothian Buses services 26, 30, 44, 45 and Perrymans Buses service 253 to complete their journey.