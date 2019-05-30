Hour-long delays after van flips over on M8 in West Lothian

Motorists in West Lothian are facing hour-long delays after a van has flipped over on the M8 this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the incident on the westbound side of the road, at junction 5 Harthill Services, at about 3:25pm.

Motorists in West Lothian are facing delays after a van flipped on its side on the M8. Pic: Traffic Scotland

Traffic Scotland has tweeted that both lanes are blocked and that traffic is using the hard shoulder, and that there are traffic delays of about an hour.

The police spokeswoman said no one was hurt as a result of the incident.

She said vehicle recovery is in attendance and there is debris strewn across the road.