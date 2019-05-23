HMS Queen Elizabeth leaves the Firth of Forth

Have your say

Aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth has set sail from her temporary base at Rosyth.

The 65,000-tonne ship left this afternoon (Thursday) following scheduled dry dock inspections.

The boat - Britain's biggest war ship - arrived back at her birthplace last month for a planned period of maintenance.

On arrival, the boat lowered her pole mast to get under the three bridges on the Forth but had to wait for the right tidal and weather conditions to get safely through the lock into Rosyth Dockyard.

She has passed a rigorous inspection and crew will now spend time in the Forth conducting training.

"Thank You Scotland! We have had an enjoyable time back in our birthplace," read a Tweet from the HMS Queen Elizabeth account.